Suspect dead after shooting at police Tuesday morning in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan State Police have confirmed that Tuesday morning's domestic incident is being investigated as an officer-involved shooting.

The Hampton Township Public Safety Department confirms that the man fired at officers before police returned fire.

The suspect has been pronounced deceased.

The female victim has been treated and released after being stabbed.

The suspect and the victim were in a relationship, but it is unknown at this time if he lived in the home at the time.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC12 for the latest information.

