Suspect identified in deadly arson at Flint apartment complex

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man is facing murder and arson charges for a fire at Westgate Apartments last week, which claimed another man's life.

Court records show 40-year-old Franklin Richard was arraigned on charges of open murder, felony murder and first-degree arson for an incident at Westgate Apartments on Flint's west side late on Aug. 23.

Richard remains in jail with no bond offered after arraignment while awaiting further court proceedings on Sept. 7.

Authorities say Richard set a fire around 11 p.m. last Wednesday in the 3700 block of Penbrook Lane in the Westgate Manor Apartments complex near the intersection of Atherton and and VanSlyke roads.

The Flint Fire Department found a unit engulfed in flames when they arrived. Firefighters found the body of a person on the second floor, who authorities had not identified by Tuesday morning.

Police arrested Richard on the scene.

ABC12 News is speaking with neighbors and family members about the incident. Watch for a full report on ABC12 News at Five.