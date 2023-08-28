Suspect identified in deadly rest stop shooting near Clio

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The 29-year-old woman accused of shooting and killing 59-year-old Kristopher Myers of Flint at a rest area along I-75 early Friday has been identified.

Elizabeth Ann Freiburger, 29, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearms for the deadly shooting at the southbound I-75 rest area in Vienna Township near Clio around 3 a.m.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said Freiburger's mother knew Myers.

Two hunters returning from Canada heard arguing and gunshots at the rest area. They called 911 as they watched a Saturn Vue flee the scene.

Genesee County sheriff deputies found Myers' body at the rest area. He apparently died of two gunshot wounds.

About an hour after the shooting, Freiburger showed up at a residence on Bloor Avenue on Flint's south side, where she got into another argument with family and allegedly displayed the murder weapon.

Family members took the handgun from her and she fled the house in again in the Saturn. Investigators tracked Freiburger and her car to a flooded viaduct near Pierson Road and Horton Avenue on the north side.

Freiburger remained in jail Monday with no bond offered. A probable cause hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 7 at 8:30 a.m.