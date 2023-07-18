Suspect in 2011 Lapeer murder appears for arraignment

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - The suspect who escaped custody on his way back to Michigan to face charges in a 2011 Lapeer murder case appeared in court for arraignment Monday.

Authorities say 42-year-old Chadwick Mobley was arraigned in Lapeer County District Court on charges of first-degree murder and using a firearm to commit a felony.

He is accused of killing 20-year-old Andrea Eilber, who was found dead of a gunshot wound inside her relative's home in Lapeer 12 years ago.

Mobley moved to Utah sometime after Eilber's death and allegedly fled to a mountainous region of northwest Montana after investigators attempted to question him. Police arrested him in Montana and held him while awaiting extradition hearings to Michigan.

However, the Michigan Attorney General's Office says Mobley escaped from a private prisoner transport service. He somehow slipped out of his handcuffs and shackles, allowing him to run free for about 24 hours.

Authorities arrested Mobley again the following day. The Attorney General's Office sent staff to Montana, who brought Mobley back to Lapeer County for Monday's hearing. He scheduled for another court hearing July 28.