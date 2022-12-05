Suspect in 'Club Sunoco' murder ordered to stand trial

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A murder trial has been scheduled over the March shooting death of a man at the Flint gas station dubbed "Club Sunoco."
Court records show the trial for Marquon Jackson will begin Jan. 18.
He's accused of shooting and killing 42-year-old Khogaly Mozzaffar at the Sunoco gas station at the intersection of Flushing Road and Ballenger roads back in March.
Mozzaffar was found dead in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Sunoco gas station during the early morning hours of March 15. Police arrested Jackson near the scene shortly after the shooting.
Jackson is facing open murder and firearms charges.
Flint police dubbed the gas station "Club Sunoco" last summer after receiving numerous complaints of fights, loud noise, drag racing and disorderly conduct. That led to special targeted enforcement efforts.
Police later said rampant crime reports diminished around early July and the gas station owner gave the Flint Police Department access to a surveillance camera feed.