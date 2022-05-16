Suspect in custody after 45-year-old shot and killed in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 45-year-old man died at a Flint hospital after a shooting early Saturday.
Police say the victim showed up at the hospital around 4:30 a.m. Saturday seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. Flint police say the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Brabyn Avenue.
The victim, who wasn't identified Monday morning, later was pronounced dead of his injury.
The Flint Police Department arrested a 58-year-old man suspected of the shooting. Investigators haven't said whether the suspect and victim knew each other.
The suspect also was not identified Monday morning.