 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 22 knots from the south
with gusts up to 35 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 1 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 2 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 AM EST Tuesday
with the largest waves expected around 6 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Suspect in deadly Flint Township shooting faces 14 more charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Flint Township Police Department winter

The Flint Township Police Department

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Prosecutors nearly doubled the number of charges against a 19-year-old accused of a deadly double shooting in Flint Township on July 5.

Court records show 19-year-old Christopher Wesley Grammatico is facing a total of 14 more charges from a separate incident.

He already was arraigned in July on eight charges from the shooting in the 3600 block of Aurora Court in the Vineyard Village Mobile Home Community off Lavelle Road.

That shooting left 18-year-old Alex Madrano dead and a 15-year-old boy with non-life-threatening injuries.

Grammatico was charged with open murder, assault with intent to murder, discharge of a firearm into a building causing death and serious impairment, along with four counts of having a firearm while committing a felony.

Police arrested two juveniles in connection with the Aurora Court shooting. They were not identified because their cases were being handled in Genesee County Juvenile Court and records are sealed.

The new charges related to a separate shooting in December 2020 include six counts of assault with intent to murder, discharge of a firearm into a building and seven counts of having a firearm while committing a felony.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you