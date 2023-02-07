Suspect in deadly Flint Township shooting faces 14 more charges

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Prosecutors nearly doubled the number of charges against a 19-year-old accused of a deadly double shooting in Flint Township on July 5.

Court records show 19-year-old Christopher Wesley Grammatico is facing a total of 14 more charges from a separate incident.

He already was arraigned in July on eight charges from the shooting in the 3600 block of Aurora Court in the Vineyard Village Mobile Home Community off Lavelle Road.

That shooting left 18-year-old Alex Madrano dead and a 15-year-old boy with non-life-threatening injuries.

Grammatico was charged with open murder, assault with intent to murder, discharge of a firearm into a building causing death and serious impairment, along with four counts of having a firearm while committing a felony.

Police arrested two juveniles in connection with the Aurora Court shooting. They were not identified because their cases were being handled in Genesee County Juvenile Court and records are sealed.

The new charges related to a separate shooting in December 2020 include six counts of assault with intent to murder, discharge of a firearm into a building and seven counts of having a firearm while committing a felony.