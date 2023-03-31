Suspect of attempted kidnapping and assault with weapon in custody

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – A suspect of an attempted kidnapping, as well as felonious assault, was located on Friday, police confirmed.
Michigan State Police posted to Twitter that they assisted the Flint Police Department in locating the suspect. A video captured by MSP’s aviation team showed and described the scene.
An officer observed a suspicious vehicle following a female pedestrian. A male passenger exited the vehicle and followed the female victim on foot.
He then re-entered the vehicle and pulled ahead of the female victim. He exited the vehicle again with a weapon.
When the female began to run away, he fired shots with a handgun at her.
Officers arrived on scene and the suspect fled on foot and discarded the firearm.
Officers were able to locate the male suspect he was taken into custody. The firearm was recovered by officers on scene.
Updates will come as ABC12 learns more.