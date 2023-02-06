Suspect recovering after police shooting in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have released few details on a police shooting in Mount Pleasant over the weekend.
The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday near Belle Tire at the intersection of Pickard and Brown streets in Mount Pleasant.
Police had been chasing a man who they believed had a gun. An officer with the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department eventually shot the man in his chest.
An ambulance rushed the man to an area hospital, where he was listed in stable condition on Monday.
Investigators did not release any information by Monday about what prompted the shooting or whether the suspect was armed. Michigan State Police and the Mount Pleasant Police Department are leading the investigation.