Suspect steals Saginaw-area police car, takes off with lights and sirens

CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw-area police officer was injured and two police vehicles were damaged after a man jumped into a patrol car and drove away.
Around 2 p.m. Monday, a Carrollton Township police officer stopped a vehicle for having no license plate and put the driver into the patrol car. But the man was able to get behind the wheel and drive off with lights and sirens going.
Other Saginaw-area police agencies chased the vehicle to a parking lot of a hotel in Saginaw Township. They boxed in the stolen police car, but the driver rammed a Zilwaukee Police Department patrol car.
The officer in the Zilwaukee police vehicle went to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was arrested after the crash.
Investigators were still working to determine how the suspect got behind the wheel of the Carrollton patrol car Monday. Stay with ABC12 News for updates as this story develops.