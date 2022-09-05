Suspected arrest in connection to May 4 shooting death in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A man suspected of shooting and killing another man outside the Landmark Food Center in Flint was arrested months after the crime.
Investigators say 20-year-old Nico Nard was arrested after four months on the run from authorities. He's accused of shooting and killing a man outside the store on Pierson Road back on May 4.
Nard is facing charges of murder, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and using a firearm to commit a felony. He faces up to life in prison with no chance of parole if he is arrested.
The shooting was reported at about 2:30 p.m. May 4 outside the Landmark Food Center at 206 W. Pierson Road.
The Flint Police Department says an unidentified man was rushed to Hurley Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound. He later was pronounced dead of his injuries.
Investigators have not released any information about a possible motive for the shooting.