Suspected drunk driver crashes into house in Clio

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - A suspected drunken driver crashed through the front of a house in Clio early Sunday, but didn't cause any serious injuries.
The Clio Police Department says neighbors reported an explosion around 12:40 a.m. in the 800 block of North Mill Street. Officers found the vehicle inside the residence when they arrived.
Investigators believe the female driver failed to negotiate a turn from the eastbound lane of Field Road onto Mill Street when she drove through the front yard and hit the house.
A resident inside was in another part of the house, so they did not sustain any injuries from the crash. The driver was hospitalized for an unspecified injury sustained when she got out of her car in the rubble.
The Clio Area Fire Department helped with securing the residence while police continued their investigation with the driver at an area hospital. Investigators plan to seek operating while intoxicated charges against the driver.