Suspects accused of shooting at Midland County marijuana operation

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Five men have been arraigned in connection with a shooting incident at a marijuana grow operation last weekend in rural Midland County.

Investigators say a sixth man, who was hit by gunfire as the shootout broke out with the homeowner, will be charged as well. He remained in a hospital on Thursday and couldn't appear in court.

Only one of the break-in suspects was hit by gunfire and the homeowner, who police did not identify, did not report any injuries from the incident.

Yuan Biart-Gonzalez faces seven charges, including breaking and entering a carrying a concealed weapon. Jorge Garcia-Santiago, Yoany Alvarez-Antuna, Roberto Padron-Alvarez and Andy Gomez-Niebla all face charges as well.

They are accused of going to a home in Warren Township early Sunday morning, where they were confronted by the homeowner and eventually gunshots were fired.

All six suspects remained in custody at the Midland County Jail after arraignment Thursday on $2 million bond for Biart-Gonzalez $1 million bond for the five other suspects.