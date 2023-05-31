Suspects accused of stealing $40,000 worth of chicken breasts

SUMTER, South Carolina (WHNS) -- Two suspects were in custody for their involvement in stealing boneless chicken breasts worth about $40,000 from Pilgrim's Pride, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say the two men stole a significant amount of chicken breasts from a Pilgrim's Pride poultry plant on May 9.
Both suspects 30-year-old Antonio Blackwell and 37-year-old Jeremy McFadden were arrested on charges of grand larceny $10,000 or more.
Both were being held at the Sumter County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond, but Blackwell was released after making bond.