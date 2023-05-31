 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Thursday June 1st...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 1st to be an action day for elevated levels
of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include...refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment
and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...
biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based
paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Suspects accused of stealing $40,000 worth of chicken breasts

2 suspects arrested after stealing $40K worth of boneless chicken breasts, deputies say

Antonio Blackwell and Jeremy McFadden, left, are now in custody for their involvement in stealing boneless chicken breasts worth about $40,000 from Pilgrim’s Pride, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

 Sumter County Detention Center/WHNS

SUMTER, South Carolina (WHNS) -- Two suspects were in custody for their involvement in stealing boneless chicken breasts worth about $40,000 from Pilgrim's Pride, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the two men stole a significant amount of chicken breasts from a Pilgrim's Pride poultry plant on May 9.

Both suspects 30-year-old Antonio Blackwell and 37-year-old Jeremy McFadden were arrested on charges of grand larceny $10,000 or more.

Both were being held at the Sumter County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond, but Blackwell was released after making bond.

