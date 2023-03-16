Suspects face attempted murder charges in Bay County marijuana heist, chase

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Four of five suspects in a marijuana shop burglary face several charges, including attempted murder.

The suspects are accused of stealing a pickup truck in a Lansing area, driving to Bay County, stealing from a marijuana shop, leading police on a chase in Saginaw County and intentionally crashing into a vehicle.

The incident started around 5 a.m. Tuesday, when the suspects allegedly broke into the Smoke Society marijuana shop on Wilder Road in Bay County's Bangor Township.

The owner watched the break-in unfold on surveillance cameras and provided a description of the suspects' vehicle to police. Michigan State Police attempted a traffic stop on I-75, but the driver refused to pull over.

The chase continued off the freeway onto Dixie Highway in Bridgeport, where police say the suspects' pickup truck crashed intentionally into another vehicle. The pickup truck was able to continue driving, however.

A Michigan State Police trooper forced the pickup truck into a ditch along Dixie Highway and ended the pursuit. All five suspects tried to flee on foot, but police captured four of them almost immediately.

A police K-9 team found the fifth suspect hiding in a nearby residence.

All five suspects, who live in Battle Creek and Lansing, remained in custody at the Saginaw County Jail on Thursday while awaiting arraignment. Authorities had not identified the men as of Thursday afternoon.