Suspects in deadly shooting of 3-year-old in Flint going to trial

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Three suspects accused of shooting at a house in Flint two and a half years ago and killing a 3-year-old boy will stand trial.

A Genesee County District Court ruled there is enough evidence against 22-year-old Shamir Banks, 22-year-old London Walton and 23-year-old Cameron Burnett to order a trial.

All three suspects, along with 27-year-old Desean Davis, are accused of taking part in a plan to shoot at a house in the 1600 block of Oklahoma Avenue around 11:25 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2020.

Police say 3-year-old Messiah Williams was sitting in the living from of his house when a bullet hit him in the head. He was pronounced dead at Hurley Medical Center later that night.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton has said the shooting appears to be retaliation targeting a babysitter, who was watching Williams in his family’s living room that night.

Banks, Burnett and Walton all will stand trial on the following charges:

Two counts of first-degree murder.

Two counts of discharging a firearm at a building causing death.

Two counts of malicious destruction of a building $1,000 to $20,000.

Malicious destruction of personal property $1,000 to $20,000.

Five counts of using a firearm to commit a felony.

Carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Davis is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and discharging a firearm at a building causing death. Prosecutors say he planned the shooting, but he backed out of the plot at the last minute.

He was not sent to trial, but is scheduled to appear in Genesee County District Court again Thursday for a hearing.

Williams was the impetus behind Messiah's Law, which was designed to increase penalties against people convicted of drive-by shootings. However, the four-bill package did not pass the Michigan Legislature last year.

