Suspicious vacant hotel fires in Saginaw County have law enforcement concerned

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Two fires at vacant hotels not far from each other have law enforcement agencies concerned someone might try it again.
One was in Buena Vista Township, the other in Bridgeport. Both fires appear to be intentionally set.
There were no injuries, but investigators are concerned because there could have been people using the buildings for shelter.
Firefighters are also put at risk and now attention turns to trying to determine who may have set the fires.
"It's obvious that we have someone who has an agenda right now," said Buena Vista Township Police Chief Reggie Williams.
On Saturday night, the former Welcome Inn & Suites caught on fire on East Holland Road near I-75 in Buena Vista Township. Arson is suspected.
It was still smoldering when the former Days Inn on Dixie Highway in Bridgeport caught on fire Sunday night. Preliminary investigation indicates that fire is suspicious too.
The buildings are about 5 miles away from each other.
"But if they hit two neighboring townships, that's something that all law enforcement is going to be on alert for," Williams said.
He said attention is turning another vacant hotel right across Holland Road from the former Welcome Inn. It's privately owned and up for sale.
"We are definitely concerned and we will be vigilant in watching and making sure we can prevent another fire like this," Williams said.
Saginaw-area officials announced about $500,000 in federal funds last October earmarked for the demolition of the Buena Vista building that burned over the weekend.
Township Manager Torrie Lee said that money will now be used to clean up the property.
Williams says setting fires like this puts fire crews and other people at risk.
"We want to make sure we don't have squatters in there, and that's the danger of it," he said.
The Bridgeport Township vacant hotel building is privately owned and it's not clear what will happen to it now.
Right now, it's also not clear if there is any surveillance video from either fire that could help investigators figure out how they started.