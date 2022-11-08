Teen accused of sexually assault at knifepoint, stabbing victim's mom

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with sex crimes and assault after an alleged attack on Halloween night in Grand Blanc Township.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said James Tate was formally charged as an adult Saturday. Juveniles usually aren't identified in criminal cases unless they are charged as adults.
Tate allegedly sexually assaulted someone at knifepoint and stabbed the victim's mother.
Tate is facing two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of assault with intent to murder, kidnapping and first-degree home invasion.
He remained in custody Monday at the Genesee Valley Regional Center juvenile facility without a bond while awaiting another court hearing next week.