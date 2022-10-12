Teen who killed Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie heading to juvenile lockup

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The teenage driver who admitting to causing the head-on crash that killed beloved Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie last winter will spend time in a juvenile lockup facility.

A judge sentenced the teen from Montrose to spend an unspecified amount of time in a juvenile detention center. The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office said specifics of the teen's sentence could not be disclosed because he is a juvenile.

The teen pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless driving causing death for the Feb. 4 crash on Elms Road near Mt. Morris Road.

Investigators say the teen was driving a Chevrolet Traverse over 100 mph southbound on Elms Road when he moved into the oncoming lane to pass a line of other vehicles also traveling south.

He slammed head-on into Birnie's Chevrolet Tahoe patrol vehicle, which he was driving home northbound on Elms Road. Birnie, 53, was transported to Hurley Medical Center, where he died from his injuries later that evening.

The teen is scheduled to appear in court again on Nov. 15.

Birnie's wife, Tina, and children, Marista and Bailey, issued the following statement through the Flint Police Department about the suspect's juvenile sentence:

“We are grateful that our words and feelings on the devastating loss of our dad, did not fall on deaf ears. We were not only listened to, but acknowledged. Our dad’s death has changed our lives drastically. We now feel heard and understood. Our dad was a spectacular man that deserved so many more years with us. It is our hope that the person responsible for this horrific loss will take responsibility for their actions. It is because of their actions that we will never see our dad/husband again.”

Tina Birnie has filed a lawsuit against the teen and his father in Genesee County Circuit Court, seeking a judgment that "far exceeds $25,000."