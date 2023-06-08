Thief steals valuable electronics from Sylvester Broome center

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village in Flint lost thousands of dollars worth of electronic equipment for students after someone broke into the building.
The burglary was reported just weeks before the facility is set to host a summer camp. A thief made off with computer equipment, TVs, XBox game systems and more.
"We're a beacon on this community, so it kind of feels personal," said Audrey Medlin, the education director at Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village.
They believe surveillance cameras at the facility captured the suspect who hit the building twice around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and again around 6 a.m. Thursday.
The suspect apparently gained access to the building by breaking a window. They took thousands of dollars worth of equipment from a computer lab and then hit the eSports lab.
"I would have to estimate it is something close to $10,000 I imagine," Medlin said. "We do have tracking system on equipment, so we will be checking into all of that."
It's an upsetting event to the staff at the Broome Center, which is preparing to host 200 to 300 hundred kids from kindergarten through 12th grade for its STEM camp beginning June 20.
"We are going to move forward 100% with our STEM camp," Medlin said. "We will come together as a community and a staff to make sure that our students don't feel the effects of this."
She has a strong message for whoever is responsible for the theft.
"I want you to know that you took from kids," Medlin said. "I'm sad because we have so much to offer even to you -- whoever you are. We had things to offer even to you."
The Flint Police Department is investigating the theft. Click here for information about how to make a donation that would help replace some of the stolen equipment.