Third arrest made in Saginaw County murder, two more suspects sought

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The search continues for two people in connection with a 2021 Saginaw County homicide as another arrest was made in the case.
The October 2021 shooting happened as people were leaving a party at a hotel on Trautner Drive in Kochville Township. A 21-year-old man died from the gunfire and a teenager was injured.
Detectives were looking for five people in connection with the crime and so far three have been arrested, including the latest suspect caught this week.
But Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel said the search continues for two more people and he is hoping someone can help identify them. He said police have been looking for 18-year-old Koryion Welch since the shooting.
The shooting incident occurred on Trautner Drive in Kochville Township after two groups of people left a party a hotel. The occupants of one vehicle fired numerous gunshots at another.
"They were shooting so wildly at the car in front of them that some of their bullets were going into their hood compartment, their engine compartment and disabled their own car," Federspiel said.
Investigators say 21-year-old Darius Jackson of Saginaw died in the shooting and a 17-year-old was injured.
Days after the shooting, 16-year-old Greg Smith III of Saginaw was charged as an adult with murder. He is now 17 and his trial is scheduled for Jan. 31.
Last March, 20-year-old Christian Everett was charged as an accessory, has bonded out of jail and also faces a trial at the end of this month.
Welch now faces several charges, including open murder. He was found at an apartment complex in Saginaw Township.
"Apparently he went to Texas and came back," Federspiel said.
He said the search continues for two more people in connection with the shooting. They were captured on a surveillance camera at a gas station.
Investigators believe more than one person was shooting from the suspects' vehicle when Jackson was killed.
"They may have been shooters as well," Federspiel said.
Anyone who can identify people in surveillance photos should call the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office.