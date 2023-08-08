Third person charged in Dec. 2022 Saginaw homicide

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A third person has been charged in connection to a homicide in Saginaw from Dec. 2022.

Anthony Foster was arraigned on several charges Monday morning, including open murder.

He's accused of participating in the shooting death of Delano Green, 31, inside a car wash that was closed at the time.

Marcus Gilmer and Allen Foster were charged in the case in February.

Investigators say the suspects knew Green.

Foster remains in the Saginaw County Jail and is being held on no bond.