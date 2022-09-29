Three men accused of seeking sex with young children are back in jail

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Three men arrested in a GHOST case in Huron County over the summer are back behind bars.

In July, former police officer Daniel Horetski, Kevin Manor of Sebewaing and Jeremy Susalla were accused of seeking sex with underage children. They were arrested after an online sting operation involving undercover police.

Initial bond amounts for the three suspects were set at $500,000, but a district court judge lowered it at their arraignment so the three men only had to come up with $1,000 to get out jail.

The men posted bond soon after and were released from custody.

But this week, Huron County Circuit Court Judge Gerald Prill reinstated a higher $100,000 cash or surety bond at the circuit court arraignment. He kept the $100,000 bond amounts in place Thursday and the men are back in jail.