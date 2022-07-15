Three men arrested in Huron County child sex predator sting

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A child sex predator sting involving authorities from three Mid-Michigan counties resulted in three arrests in Huron County this week.
Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said undercover police officers from Genesee, Huron, Sanilac and Tuscola counties posed as underage children online, where they communicated with the suspects who allegedly were looking for sex.
"They went to a website seeking and they assumed they were speaking or communicating with a underage sex participant," Hanson said.
Of the suspects arrested, he said one was looking for a boy and two were looking for girls.
"They knew -- and everyone of them confirmed that in an interview -- that they knew the individuals were underage," Hanson said.
The suspects are accused of coming to prearranged meetings with the underage children over a span of 10 hours on Tuesday with the intent of engaging in inappropriate sexual activity.
The suspects were identified as:
- 45-year-old Daniel Horetski of Port Austin, who is a former law enforcement officer from out of state.
- 56-year-old Kevin Manor of Sebewaing.
- 40-year-old Jeremy Susalla of Ubly.
Huron County Prosecutor Tim Rutkowski said all three suspects were arraigned on charges of child sexually abusive activity, accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. They face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
All three suspects remained in the Huron County Jail on $500,000 bond Friday while awaiting further court proceedings.
Sanilac County Sheriff Paul Rich, who carried out a similar child sex predator sting last year, said Thumb-area police agencies received training from the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) before Tuesday's operation.
"We have to go on the aggressive to find these people," Rich said. "We can't be reactive, we have to be proactive."
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said he is working to transform the GHOST team model for other counties. His office already is working with 42 other counties to duplicate the effort of targeting child sex predators.
"These are proactive operations to target individuals that I would say 9 out of 10 times have had zero police contact their whole life," Swanson said.
He said the arrests in Huron and Sanilac counties, which have a much lower population than Genesee, demonstrate the importance for law enforcement agencies in communities of all sizes to go on the offensive.
"It shows the community that there are no boundaries. Predators will travel," Swanson said. "They're of all ages, they're all genders, they're all wealth slides. This is their business. This what they do."