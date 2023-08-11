Three Republican leaders charged after fights at Clare hotel

CLARE, Mich. (WJRT) - Three Republicans have been charged for their alleged roles in a pair of fights at a Clare hotel this year.

The Clare County prosecutor says Wayne County Republican James Chapman is charged with assault and battery and disturbing the peace. It's tied to a fight at a Michigan Republican Party committee meeting last month.

Chapman is accused of kicking Clare County Republican Party Chairman Mark DeYoung at the Doherty Hotel in Clare on July 8. Attendees were reportedly frustrated the meeting was limited to only committee members.

Kelly Sackett and Melissa Pehlis are charged with disturbing the peace and disorderly jostling for a similar incident back in April. All three have been summoned to the 80th District Court in Clare.