Three shoppers at Family Dollar testify about Flint security guard's murder

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The murder trial continued Friday for three suspects accused of killing a Flint security guard, who asked a customer to wear a mask at Family Dollar in May 2020.

The three suspects -- 47-year-old Sharmel Teague, her husband 47-year-old Larry Teague and her son 25-year-old Ramonyea Bishop -- all are charged with first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearms.

They are accused of killing 43-year-old Calvin Munerlyn, who was working as the security guard in the Family Dollar store just north of downtown Flint. He allegedly was shot and killed after a dispute over the store's face mask policy.

The three suspects are being tried separately before the same jury.

On Friday, the prosecution called six witnesses to the stand. Three of them were shopping at the Family Dollar at the time of the shooting.

The trial resumes Tuesday morning.