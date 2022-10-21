 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 19 knots from the south with
gusts up to 28 knots. The largest significant waves will be 4
feet with a potential maximum wave height of 6 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI and Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 AM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 2 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Three shoppers at Family Dollar testify about Flint security guard's murder

  • Updated
  • 0

Three people shopping at the Family Dollar in Flint back on May 1, 2020, testified during the second day of arguments in the trial for three people accused of killing security guard Calvin Munerlyn.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The murder trial continued Friday for three suspects accused of killing a Flint security guard, who asked a customer to wear a mask at Family Dollar in May 2020.

The three suspects -- 47-year-old Sharmel Teague, her husband 47-year-old Larry Teague and her son 25-year-old Ramonyea Bishop -- all are charged with first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearms.

They are accused of killing 43-year-old Calvin Munerlyn, who was working as the security guard in the Family Dollar store just north of downtown Flint. He allegedly was shot and killed after a dispute over the store's face mask policy.

The three suspects are being tried separately before the same jury.

On Friday, the prosecution called six witnesses to the stand. Three of them were shopping at the Family Dollar at the time of the shooting.

The trial resumes Tuesday morning.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you