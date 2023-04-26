Three teenagers accused of beating up 8-year-old in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two teens were arrested in Bay City and police are searching for another accused of beating up an 8-year-old boy on Friday.
Investigators say several videos posted on social media show the three girls assaulting the boy in the 1100 block of North Linn Street, which is on the city's northwest side. The boy suffered minor injuries and did not seek medical help.
The Bay City Department of Public Safety arrested two 14-year-old girls and took them to the Bay County Juvenile Home. Officers are still looking for a 15-year-old girl suspected in the case.
Police say they appreciate nearby residents sharing their doorbell camera video as they continue investigating.
Anyone with information about the incident should call the Bay City Department of Public Safety at 989-892-9551 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.