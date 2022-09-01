Three unlocked vehicles with keys inside stolen in Saginaw Township

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police again are urging people to lock their vehicles and never leave keys inside after three thefts from Saginaw Township residences.
The Saginaw Township Police Department is investigating the thefts of three vehicles late Saturday or early Sunday. Police say all three owners admitted to leaving them unlocked with the keys inside.
Saginaw Township Police Lt. Jim Rich said two vehicles were taken from locations on Bock Road and the third was stolen from Pheasant Run Apartments.
Police found all three of the stolen vehicles at the same location in Buena Vista Township. No arrests or criminal charges have been announced in connection with the vehicle thefts.
Police are seeing an uptick in the number of vehicles left unlocked with keys inside at nightfall this summer, which has resulted in numerous other theft reports.