Tinder date rape suspect in Saginaw held on $700,000 bond

Police arrested a man who allegedly raped a woman he met on Tinder.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man faced formal charges Tuesday in the case of a Tinder date that police say turned violent.

Court records show 33-year-old Clarence Hatchett was arraigned on several charges, including first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

The Saginaw Police Department says a 22-year-old woman reported meeting Hatchett on the Tinder dating app. They met at Hatchett's residence in Saginaw, where he allegedly pulled out a gun and forced her to have sex.

The victim reported the incident early Saturday morning at an area hospital. Investigators obtained a search warrant for Hatchett's residence in the 1100 block of Morris Street.

Two people came out of the house with a young children when the Saginaw Emergency Services Team arrived at the residence. Officers went inside and found Hatchett hiding in the attic with a gun.

Police say they recovered a gun from Hatchett's home. He remained in custody at the Saginaw County Jail after arraignment Tuesday on a nearly $700,000 bond.

