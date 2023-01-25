Top Genesee County election official pleads no contest to charges

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County's top election official will avoid a trial and any jail time after taking a plea deal on Wednesday morning.

Elections supervisor Kathy Funk pleaded no contest to common law offenses. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but Funk will accept the punishment for the charges.

She was accused of breaking open a sealed ballot canister while working as the clerk for Flint Township during the August 2020 primary.

Prosecutors agreed to drop a criminal charge of ballot tampering against Funk in exchange for her plea. Funk will avoid jail time when she's sentenced in March.

Funk was placed on administrative leave after prosecutors announced the charges against her. She and former Genesee County Clerk John Gleason, who was accused of witness tampering and performing an illegal marriage, were not involved in the county's 2022 elections.

