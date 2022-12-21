 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 32 knots from the west
with gusts up to 50 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 7 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 10 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 6 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions
deteriorate.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches and produce sporadic power
outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold conditions will persist into the
weekend with wind chills below zero into Saturday and Sunday.
Scattered lake effect snow showers may bring additional light
accumulations into Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Toys taken from donation box at Genesee County Sheriff's Office

  • Updated
  • 0
Toys taken from donation box at Genesee County Jail

FLINT, Mich.  (WJRT) - A 19-year-old has been arrested after allegedly being caught on camera taking toys from a donation box inside the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office lobby.

The toys were donations for the All Children Are Equal Holiday Toy Drive, which gives toys to kids with parents or grandparents being housed at the Genesee County Jail.  

"It’s our philosophy that every child in our community should be blessed on Christmas," said toy drive organizer John E. Allen. "It’s our way of giving back."

That’s why when a guy was caught taking a bag full of toys out of the donation box over the weekend, it was upsetting. 

"I felt violated, we are trying to do something right," Allen said.

Since the theft took place in the lobby of the jail, the entire incident was caught on camera.  

"We arrested him. He is a 19-year-old male who has three kids of his own," said Sheriff Chris Swanson. "He confessed and said he thought they were free. I don’t believe that reason."

The suspect wrote an apology letter, but was still charged with larceny from a building. The toy giveaway is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Recommended for you