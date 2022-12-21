Toys taken from donation box at Genesee County Sheriff's Office

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 19-year-old has been arrested after allegedly being caught on camera taking toys from a donation box inside the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office lobby.
The toys were donations for the All Children Are Equal Holiday Toy Drive, which gives toys to kids with parents or grandparents being housed at the Genesee County Jail.
"It’s our philosophy that every child in our community should be blessed on Christmas," said toy drive organizer John E. Allen. "It’s our way of giving back."
That’s why when a guy was caught taking a bag full of toys out of the donation box over the weekend, it was upsetting.
"I felt violated, we are trying to do something right," Allen said.
Since the theft took place in the lobby of the jail, the entire incident was caught on camera.
"We arrested him. He is a 19-year-old male who has three kids of his own," said Sheriff Chris Swanson. "He confessed and said he thought they were free. I don’t believe that reason."
The suspect wrote an apology letter, but was still charged with larceny from a building. The toy giveaway is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.