Traffic stop leads to Michigan's largest fentanyl bust

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say a traffic stop on I-94 led to the state's largest ever fentanyl seizure.
A California resident is accused of bringing at least 4 kilograms of fentanyl into Michigan. Police later found 2 additional kilograms of the synthetic opioid drug in another location.
That is enough fentanyl to manufacture 3 million pills with a street value of $9 million, according to Michigan State Police.
Troopers with the Hometown Security Team pulled over the 25-year-old California man around 9:40 a.m. on I-94 in Paw Paw Township for improper lane use and driving with a cracked windshield.
The troopers detected "several indicators of criminal activity" while talking with the driver, who was traveling alone, so they obtained his consent to search the vehicle, according to the agency.
The search revealed 4 kilograms of fentanyl in a duffel bag, each wrapped in heat sealed bags. Evidence led investigators to a second location, where 2 more kilograms of fentanyl were located.
Police also seized about $30,000 in cash from the second location.
The California man remained in custody at the Van Buren County Jail on Wednesday while awaiting court proceedings on a charge of possession with intent to deliver more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl.
Investigators believe the suspect was trafficking large amounts of fentanyl from California to Michigan.
One kilogram of raw fentanyl can produce about 500,000 pills worth $3 apiece -- or about $1.5 million in total -- on the streets, according to Michigan State Police.
Fentanyl is the deadliest drug circulating in the U.S., as just 2 milligrams -- a bit that would fit on a pencil tip -- can cause a deadly overdose. It is considered 50 times more potent than heroin.
"In total, this seizure will undoubtedly save lives, as it disrupted the distribution of around 3 million fentanyl laced pills with a total street value of $9 million," a press release from Michigan State Police says.