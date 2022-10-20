Trial begins for 3 family members accused of killing Family Dollar security guard

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Arguments started Thursday in the trial for three family members accused of killing the security guard at a Family Dollar store in Flint during a dispute over face mask policies.
Larry and Sharmel Teague, both 47, and Sharmel's 25-year-old son Ramonyea Bishop are on trial for the May 2020 shooting death of Calvin Munerlyn inside the Family Dollar just north of downtown Flint.
All three suspects are charged with first-degree premeditated murder and weapons offenses. They are being tried separately in court before the same jury, which will render separate verdicts for each suspect.
During opening arguments Thursday morning, prosecutors say the family planned the shooting.
Investigators say Sharmel Teague was in the Family Dollar store with her daughter on May 1, 2020, when an argument broke out with Munerlyn about the daughter not wearing a face mask as required.
Munerlyn asked Sharmel and her daughter to go outside, a confrontation started and Sharmel allegedly spit in the security guard's face. He allegedly chased her into the parking lot and knocked her to the ground.
Sharmel and her daughter left the Family Dollar store after the incident. But Larry Teague and Bishop allegedly returned about 15 to 20 minutes later and started another confrontation with Munerlyn.
Prosecutors say Bishop pulled out a handgun and shot Munerlyn in the head while Larry Teague was arguing with the security guard.
Defense attorneys disputed the prosecution's version of what happened during the opening arguments. They say surveillance camera video, which will be played during trial, shows a different set of circumstances.
Authorities believe the trial will last about three or four weeks before the jury can begin deliberations.