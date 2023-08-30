Trial begins for suspect in 2021 Birch Run murder and arson

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The start of a trail for one of five suspects accused of killing a Birch Run man and burning his house included chilling testimony.
Firefighters found the body of 65-year-old Scott Engelhardt inside his burned out home on Oct. 15, 2021. An autopsy discovered that he had been shot to death before suspects set the fire.
Investigators say five people in all took part in this plot. Only one of them, 23-year-old Jorden Schmitzer, is on trial in Saginaw County Circuit Court this week.
Two other people charged in this case are prosecution witnesses, including Schmitzer's aunt, 20-year-old Faith Lord. She admitted that she initially lied to police about her nephew's involvement in the murder.
"I know what he did was wrong, but that is my nephew. But I always wanted to protect him, you know, so I did. That's what I did. I lied," Lord testified.
Lord said that she and Schmitzer, along with her friends Jordan Harrison, Kyle Bostic and Nolan Croton went to Englehardt's Birch Run-area home to rob the wheelchair-bound man.
Lord testified that Harrison knew Engelhardt the best, that he allowed the two young women into the home, but about an hour after the three did some drugs, two masked men came into the home, one had a gun.
"I knew who they were. I acted like I didn't, but I knew who they were. They had a mask on, but I know them all very well," Lord testified.
She testified that Schmitzer was one of the men wearing a mask. Lord explained that she and Harrison began grabbing items from Engelhardt's home.
"I remember grabbing like a generator or something. We grabbed just a bunch of tools, everything that we can see," she said.
Lord testified that it wasn't until the five people left the property that the two women realized Engelhardt might have been killed.
"'Is Scott OK?' She was like, 'Is Scott alright?' And Kyle is like, 'We killed him,'" Lord said.
She said they didn't believe it at first.
"Don't you think we would have heard a gunshot; we were right there, we were right there," Lord said.
She testified that she eventually drove Schmitzer back to Engelhardt's home and later picked him up not far from the house that she believed was set on fire.
"I just started seeing a lot of smoke and the fire trucks," Lord said from the witness stand.
She said her testimony was not provided in exchange for the promise of a plea deal. It's not clear if the other four defendants will go to trial at this point.
Schmitzer's trial will resume Thursday.