Trial date set for suspect in December 2019 murder of Kevin Bacon

Mark David Latunski's former residence is located on Tyrrell Road in Shiawassee County's Bennington Township.

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A trial date is set for the Shiawassee County man accused of killing a Swartz Creek man and then eating parts of his body.

Mark David Latunski is scheduled to face a Shiawassee County jury on Oct. 18. He is charged with first-degree murder for the death of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon around Christmas in 2019.

Investigators say Latunski and Bacon began communicating on a dating app. Bacon was last seen on Christmas Eve of 2019 and he was reported missing after he didn't arrive for a family breakfast on Christmas morning.

Michigan State Police found Bacon's body in the basement of Latunski's home in Shiawassee County's Bennington Township a couple days later. Latunski is accused of mutilating Bacon's body. 

Latunski initially failed mental competency testing in 2020 and received treatment, which resulted in him being found competent later. A new round of testing earlier this year also showed Latunski is mentally competent.

He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole if convicted.

