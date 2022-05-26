Trial date set for suspect in December 2019 murder of Kevin Bacon

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A trial date is set for the Shiawassee County man accused of killing a Swartz Creek man and then eating parts of his body.

Mark David Latunski is scheduled to face a Shiawassee County jury on Oct. 18. He is charged with first-degree murder for the death of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon around Christmas in 2019.

Investigators say Latunski and Bacon began communicating on a dating app. Bacon was last seen on Christmas Eve of 2019 and he was reported missing after he didn't arrive for a family breakfast on Christmas morning.

Michigan State Police found Bacon's body in the basement of Latunski's home in Shiawassee County's Bennington Township a couple days later. Latunski is accused of mutilating Bacon's body.

Latunski initially failed mental competency testing in 2020 and received treatment, which resulted in him being found competent later. A new round of testing earlier this year also showed Latunski is mentally competent.

He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole if convicted.