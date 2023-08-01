Trial for ex-Saginaw animal control director adjourned as emails are sought

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The embezzlement trial for Saginaw County's former animal control director was scheduled to begin Tuesday, but it did not as a new search of emails has begun.
More than two years ago, former Saginaw County Animal Control Director Lisa Stoffel was charged with embezzlement and lying to a police officer. Her long-delayed trial date was finally supposed to begin.
But Stoffel's attorney says he has recently discovered that there are emails between Stoffel and the recently fired county controller that he would like to see.
C. Michael Gorte believes they could exonerate her. The chief assistant prosecutor has a different opinion.
Stoffel resigned in 2018 after a series of ABC12 News reports, one of which indicated she falsified her educational background to get the job.
Gorte said his client is now only accused of stealing about $3,300 while investigators believe it's closer to $10,000.
Before her trial was to being, Gorte is requesting investigators look for emails between former Saginaw County Controller Robert Belleman and Stoffel.
"There were emails that came from Belleman to Stoffel on how to put money in certain accounts and those emails are now the subject of a subpoena," Gorte said.
That request has delayed the long-awaited trial.
Gorte was asked if he thought the emails may help Stoffel.
"I think they will totally exonerate her," Gorte said.
But Saginaw County's Chief Assistant Prosecutor Blair Stevenson doesn't agree.
"The defense has indicated that there were certain things that would exonerate in the past and they did not," he said. "We will search to find any evidence that would exonerate her. Based on what I have seen so far, I find it highly unlikely."
Right now, it's not clear at all when that trial may actually start.