Trial for three people accused of Family Dollar murder nears the end

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard in Flint grabbed national headlines when it happened in May 2020.

Police say Calvin "Duper" Munerlyn was shot and killed early in the COVID-19 pandemic after an argument that started over a face mask requirement at the Family Dollar store north of downtown Flint.

More than two years later, the trial of the three people accused in the killing is close to wrapping up. Testimony came to a close on day 15 of the trial Tuesday, when shooter Ramonyea Bishop took the stand.

Bishop, his step-father Larry Teague and his mother Sharmel Teague all are charged with first-degree murder for Munerlyn's death.

Investigators say Sharmel Teague and her daughter, Brya Bishop, visited the Family Dollar and got into an altercation with Munerlyn when he attempted to enforce the store's mandatory face mask policy for shoppers.

Sharmel Teague allegedly spit in Munerlyn's face and they had a confrontation in the store parking lot. Sharmel and Brya then went home.

Larry and Sharmel Teague and Ramonyea Bishop returned to the store minutes later, got into another confrontation with Munerlyn and it ended with gunfire.

Bishop, 25, admitted to shooting Munerlyn, but he said the security video doesn't show the entire story. Bishop said the shooting came out of fear for step-father Larry Teague's life.

Bishop said he saw Munerlyn's hand around a gun in his pocket, so the shooting wasn't cold blood murder. He said there was no plan between his mom, step-father and himself to return to the Family Dollar and kill Munerlyn.

Bishop claimed that that three of them went back to the store to resolve the issue without violence, but he was afraid his step-father was going to get into a physical fight with Munerlyn.

Larry and Sharmel Teague did not testify during the trial. Their attorneys rested their cases Tuesday without calling any witnesses.

Prosecutors say the Teagues and Ramonyea Bishop conspired to harm Munerlyn, which ended with his shooting death.

The trial will continue on Wednesday with closing arguments before the case will be turned over to the jury to decide whether the suspects are guilty or innocent.