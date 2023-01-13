Trial ordered for Saginaw woman accused of stealing $1 million from mother

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A 59-year-old Saginaw woman will stand trial on charges that accuse her of stealing over $1 million from her elderly mother over about a year.
A Saginaw County judge bound over Valda Cork to trial this week. She is charged with two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000 and two counts of failing to file or pay taxes.
Cork faces up to 20 years in prison if she is convicted of an embezzlement charge.
Prosecutors say Cork's mother suffered multiple strokes in 2018 and was unable to car for herself. Cork was appointed guardian and conservator for her mother at the time.
Using access to her mother's finances, investigators say Cork bought a condo in Pompano Beach, Fla., for nearly $665,000 and spent nearly an additional $230,000 on herself without reporting it to the probate court or receiving authorization.
Prosecutors believe Cork planned to inherit the Florida condo from her mother's estate without having to work through probate court.
"Guardians and conservators are trusted to manage essential aspects of a protected person’s life. Those who breach that trust must be held accountable," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, whose office is prosecuting the case.
Cork's next appearance in Saginaw County Circuit Court hadn't been scheduled by Friday.