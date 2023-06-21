 Skip to main content
Trooper accused of punching a man in handcuffs now faces a trial

  • Updated
  • 0

The Michigan State Trooper accused of punching a man while in handcuffs now faces trial.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police trooper accused of punching a handcuffed motorist in Saginaw will face trial.

Bram Schroeder waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday, which will move the case to circuit court.

In April, it appeared a plea deal was struck where Schroeder would not face any jail time. But Saginaw County Judge A.T. Frank stated that he would not agree with that.

A video was captured of Schroeder allegedly punching a Saginaw man who wouldn't get into a patrol car after he was suspected of driving drunk.

Schroder does remain suspended.

