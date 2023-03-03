Trooper facing charges as video shows him punching a Saginaw man

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police video shows a Michigan State Police trooper punching a man the trooper says was resisting arrest.

But now the trooper is facing criminal charges.

Paul Arrowood is a 15-year veteran with the state police, but he now faces two criminal charges after the state police conducted an excessive use of force investigation.

On Sept. 4 at around 11:30 p.m. on Webber Street in Saginaw, troopers pulled up behind a man walking in the street. One of those troopers was Arrowood.

The body camera video was provided by the Michigan State Police.

Arrowood approaches the man, who is walking in the street where sidewalks are available.

In his report, Arrowood says he asked the man to put his arms behind his back, but when he didn't Arrowood and the other trooper hold the man by his arms.

"Hold on, time out, time out, time out, time out, no, stop," the man could be heard saying to the troopers.

"I am not even doing anything, you got your cameras on," he adds.

Arrowood feels the man is resisting and throws him to the ground.

You can hear the man calling for help. Arrowood told the man to roll over, but apparently he felt the man wasn't complying.

The video shows Arrowood punching the man several times.

Other troopers arrived and eventually the man was handcuffed. He was arrested for resisting and obstructing police, but the warrant request was denied by the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

Instead, following an excessive use of force investigation by the state police, Arrowood faces a felony common law offenses charge and a misdemeanor assault charge.

"A member of our agency identified the potential misconduct there," said Capt. Greg Morenko, commander of the Michigan State Police Third District.

He had a range of emotions when he watched the video, including disappointment.

"Disappointment that a citizen had to experience this, disappointment that one of our troopers acted outside the scope of training and policy and not live up to our expectations, didn't live up to society's expectations," he said.

ABC12 is not identifying the alleged victim in the encounter. His attorney is Joe Albosta

"It's encouraging to know the state police investigated this thoroughly and the Saginaw County prosecutor's office charged it accordingly," Albosta said.

"It is not indicative of the 1,000-plus troopers out there doing awesome work every day, I am confident in them, confident in their supervision," said Morenko.

Arrowood was suspended on Sept. 30 and now he is on unpaid suspension with the criminal charges. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.

You can see more of the video here.