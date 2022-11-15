Tuscola County Jail inmate accused of trying to escape

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say they stopped a Tuscola County Jail inmate's run for freedom over the weekend.
The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was picking up lunch trays around 12:10 p.m. Sunday, when Emanuel Copes made a statement about leaving the jail.
He allegedly ran out of his cell past the deputy and got into a hallway. The deputy caught Copes and a physical confrontation ensued.
Police say Copes broke free from the struggle and ran toward the main exit door from the jail's secured area. The deputy drew his Taser and warned Copes to stop as another deputy grabbed a hold of him.
The deputies then escorted Copes back to his cell as he resisted. Neither deputy deployed a Taser during the incident and Copes was secured in his cell without further incident.
The sheriff's office plans to submit reports about the incident to the Tuscola County Prosecutor's Office with a request for charges of attempted escape from lawful custody.