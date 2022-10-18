Tuscola County judge orders reality TV star back to jail, but attorneys say he is too sick

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a reality TV star, who is actually supposed to be in jail.
William Putman was sentenced to 30 days in jail 12 days ago. He started serving his sentence in the Tuscola County Jail earlier this month, but he was released a short time later because of a medical condition.
A judge wants Putman back in jail now, but his attorneys are saying he is too sick.
Putman was found guilty by a jury of six people of assault and later sentenced to 30 days in jail. A number of family members were in the courtroom, who appeared in the reality TV show "Meet the Putmans."
Putman began serving his sentence at the Tuscola County Jail, but court papers indicate he left the jail two days later because of a medical condition related to his heart.
Putman's attorneys have filed an emergency relief from judgment, saying Putman's cardiologist Dr. Frank Pelosi believes Putman is not able to withstand any incarceration.
The attorneys are asking for a term of home confinement instead of jail, because of what they describe as life-threatening medical conditions.
Tuscola County District Court Judge Jason Bitzer, who sentenced Putman to the 30 days in jail and 12 months of probation, ordered him to return to jail last Friday.
Bitzer has denied a motion emergency relief and he issued a bench warrant for Putman's arrest because he has not returned to jail.
Maggie George, one of Putman's attorneys, said he is in a hospital but did not disclose which one. She said her client has been in contact with the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office on his location.
It's not clear if the judge could or would add more jail time for Putman if he doesn't comply with the court order to return to jail soon.