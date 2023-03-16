Tuscola County man arrested, could face charges due to threats

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – A Tuscola County man was arrested on Thursday and could face charges.
The Caro Police Department said that a student’s father made threats against another student and her parents over a complaint made over a year ago.
The district was put under locked-down this morning due to the threats.
Officers searched for the father and made contact with him at Caro Middle School before taking him into custody. School operations were able to resume just before noon.
The investigation is still ongoing as of Thursday night and more updates are to come.