Tuscola County man facing 50 charges after child pornography investigation

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Tuscola County man is facing 50 charges after police say he was looking at child pornography online.
Police say 64-year-old Andrew Robert Ralston of Akron was arraigned last week in Tuscola County District Court on the following charges:
- 25 counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.
- 25 count of possession of child sexually abusive material.
The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit launched the investigation when they learned that Ralston allegedly looked at images of child sexually abusive material on the internet.
Authorities seized electronics from Ralston's residence during the investigation.