 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 104.

* WHERE...Bay, Huron, Lapeer, Saginaw, Sanilac, Midland,
Tuscola, Shiawassee, Genesee and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight temperatures into Thursday
morning are expected to remain in the low to mid 70s with dew
points around 70 degrees. This will hold heat indices mostly in
the mid 70s during the overnight period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Tuscola County man facing 50 charges after child pornography investigation

  • 0
Kronos ransomware attack could impact employee paychecks and timesheets for weeks

Computer crimes

 Adobe Stock

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Tuscola County man is facing 50 charges after police say he was looking at child pornography online.

Police say 64-year-old Andrew Robert Ralston of Akron was arraigned last week in Tuscola County District Court on the following charges:

  • 25 counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.
  • 25 count of possession of child sexually abusive material.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit launched the investigation when they learned that Ralston allegedly looked at images of child sexually abusive material on the internet.

Authorities seized electronics from Ralston's residence during the investigation.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you