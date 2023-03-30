Tuscola County man sentenced to 27 years in prison for sexual exploitation

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) – A Tuscola County man who went by the online moniker, ‘thefundad,’ was sentenced this week for sexually exploiting two minors.
The US Department of Justice announced Thursday that 39-year-old Brian Siwka of Reese will face prison time for sexually exploiting two 13-year-old girls.
Siwka found the girls through a social media app called Kik, and engaged in sexual chats with both of the girls. He also made the both of them take explicit photographs of themselves and send them to send to him.
Siwka further admitted that he had produced nearly two-dozen recordings of other minors online who had engaged in explicit conduct for him.
At the time of his arrest in 2020, he was in possession of 178 images of child pornography, and 21 videos of children being urged by Siwka through his laptop to engage in sexually explicit conduct.
He has been sentenced to 27-years in prison.