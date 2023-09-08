Tuscola County sheriff looking for owner of stolen bear mount

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Is anyone missing a full-size bear?

The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office came across the mounted bear with a cache of other stolen property recently. Investigators also found stolen compound bows and crossbows with the bear.

The sheriff's office believes the bear mount was taken from a storage unit in Genesee or Tuscola County. It was not clear when the theft may have occurred.

Anyone with information about the bear's owner should call the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office at 989-673-8161 ext. 2234.