Tuscola County sheriff looking for truck that caused semi to tip over

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Tuscola County sheriff deputies are searching for whoever caused a semi-truck to lose control and tip over into a ditch.
The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday on Deckerville Road in Ellington Township.
A semi-truck was hauling two trailers loaded with dozens of tons of salt when a white pickup truck driving the opposite direction allegedly entered the semi's lane.
The driver of the semi swerved to avoid the pickup, but the back trailer jackknifed and caused the semi to tip over in the ditch. No injuries were reported, but the crash left a huge mess along the roadway.
Anyone with information about the crash or the white pickup truck that was involved should call the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office.