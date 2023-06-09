Two Alpena men bound over for trial for allegedly killing two woman

LANSING (WJRT) - Two men from Alpena will face a jury trial related to the double homicide of two women in August 2021.
Brad Srebnik, 36, of Alpena, is accused of murdering Brynn Bills, 17, of Mio, in August 2021. Joshua Wirgau, 35, of Alpena, is accused of murdering Abby Hill, with Srebnik a month later. According to the Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, that was to prevent Hill from revealing information about the murder of Bills.
Earlier this week, a judge bound each of the men over for trial.
On Sept. 25, 2021, Srebnik, Wirgau, and Hill were dropped off in a remote area of Alpena. The prosecution alleges Hill was killed by a firearm on that property. Her body was discovered there on Oct. 15, 2022. Srebnik is charged with the following:
- One count of first-degree premeditated homicide for the murder of Brynn Bills, a felony that carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
- One count of first-degree premeditated homicide for the murder of Abby Hill, a felony that carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
- One count of disinterment and mutilation of a dead body for the burying of Brynn Bills, a felony that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years.
- One count of felony firearm - second offense, using a firearm in the commissioning of a felony, five years consecutive to any underlying charges.
- One count of felon in possession of a firearm, a felony with a maximum sentence of five years.
Joshua Wirgau is charged with the following:
- One count of first-degree premeditated homicide for the murder of Abby Hill.
- One count of disinterment and mutilation of a dead body for the burying of Brynn Bills.
- One count of being an accessary after the fact to a felony for hiding Brynn Bills' body, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years.
- One count of felon in possession of a firearm.
Facebook Messenger and eyewitness testimony both support that Bills was picked up by Hill in the early morning hours of Aug. 2, 2021. The prosecution alleges that shortly after she was seen alive, Bills was killed by Srebnik, and with the help of Wirgau and Hill, her body was buried in Wirgau's backyard.
“I’m grateful for the collaborative effort of the Michigan State Police, Prosecutor Muszynski, and the prosecutors in my office for bringing this heinous crime into the courtroom before a jury,” Nessel said. “Our department will continue our tireless efforts to seek justice for these two young women as we begin to make the state's case to the jury.”
Both Srebnik and Wiragau will next appear before a judge for their arraignments.