Two bikes stolen from Saginaw police station

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a man who stole two bicycles from the Saginaw Police Department last week.
Police say an unidentified suspect stole the bicycles from a rack located just outside the Saginaw Police Department headquarters in the area where patrol cars are parked.
Surveillance cameras showed the male suspect walk into the walled off parking area around 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 2 and remove two bicycles from the rack. He rode off on one of the bikes and returned moments later to take the other.
Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Oscar Lopez said investigators are working to enhance video footage of the suspect. Police did not release any photos of the suspect on Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information on the theft should call the Saginaw Police Department at 989-759-1761 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-5245.