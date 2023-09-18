Two dead following a shooting in Flint Township on Friday

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Two people died in a shooting at a Flint Township apartment complex Friday afternoon.

Police were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to Sunridge Apartments on Flushing Road for a shooting. Officers located two individuals in an apartment who were deceased from gunshot wounds.

Investigators identified the two individuals as 30-year-old Shanequa Fields and 26-year-old Jesse Brown -- both from Flint Township. Police say that the two were believed to have been in a relationship at the time of the incident.

Flint Township police say there does not appear to be any threat to the public and they are not looking for any suspects.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Minto at 810-600-3250.